BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Saints roster breakdown: Wide receivers

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, center, sits on the bench with teammates...
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, center, sits on the bench with teammates during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There was no bigger hole on the Saints 2021 roster than the one at wide receiver.

It all started in the offseason when a late surgery landed Michael Thomas on PUP list to start the season. Still, many thought he’d be back, but in November Thomas announced he wouldn’t heal up in time, and he missed the entire season.

His presence was sorely missed.

Without a true No. 1, the team struggled at the position. Marquez Callaway led all receivers with 46 receptions for 698 yards and six touchdowns.

The Saints needed Deonte Harris to be more than just a returner this season, and he responded with 36 catches and three touchdowns, despite missing four games.

Many hoped Tre’Quan Smith would have a major impact in his contract year. But it didn’t really come to fruition. He missed six games due to injury, finishing the year with 32 receptions.

Other contributors were Ty Montgomery, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Kenny Stills.

As a whole, this was one of the least productive receiving in the entire NFL. This group must add more talent in 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found at home of Ninth Ward man, NOPD says in court documents

Latest News

Alvin Kamara finds some daylight against the Falcons.
Saints offseason breakdown: Running backs
Jameis Winston went 5-2 as a starter for the Saints.
The Saints QB options for the 2022 season
Jameis Winston is a free agent.
Duncan breaks down the options for Saints at QB
Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will lead the Cincinnati Bengals into the Divisional Round of...
Burrow, Chase and Bengals to continue playoff journey Saturday afternoon, NFL decides