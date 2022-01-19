Saints roster breakdown: Wide receivers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There was no bigger hole on the Saints 2021 roster than the one at wide receiver.

It all started in the offseason when a late surgery landed Michael Thomas on PUP list to start the season. Still, many thought he’d be back, but in November Thomas announced he wouldn’t heal up in time, and he missed the entire season.

His presence was sorely missed.

Without a true No. 1, the team struggled at the position. Marquez Callaway led all receivers with 46 receptions for 698 yards and six touchdowns.

The Saints needed Deonte Harris to be more than just a returner this season, and he responded with 36 catches and three touchdowns, despite missing four games.

Many hoped Tre’Quan Smith would have a major impact in his contract year. But it didn’t really come to fruition. He missed six games due to injury, finishing the year with 32 receptions.

Other contributors were Ty Montgomery, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Kenny Stills.

As a whole, this was one of the least productive receiving in the entire NFL. This group must add more talent in 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.