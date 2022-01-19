BBB Accredited Business
SOURCE: Two dead, seven Marines critical after military vehicle crash in Onslow County

Military vehicle crash
Military vehicle crash(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - At least two Marines have died and seven critically injured after a military truck crashed in Onslow County.

The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Highway 210, that’s between Verona and Holly Ridge.

A witness tells WITN News that a Marine 5-ton truck carrying several Marines rolled over. That witness said there were “many injured” and that a medical helicopter had landed to pick up the injured Marines.

A source said two Marines died, seven critically injured, and five others in the truck “cleared”.

The Marines are assigned to the 2nd Marines Logistics Group which is based at Camp Lejeune.

Onslow County has sent multiple rescue units to the scene, while Camp Lejeune tells us that base fire and emergency services are on scene providing support. Ambulances also came from Pender and Jones counties.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

