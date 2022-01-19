BBB Accredited Business
Whooping Crane in Louisiana

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WVUE) - The whooping crane, Louisiana’s rarest and largest bird, is making a comeback. After completely disappearing from the state in the 1950′s, a decade-long effort to reintroduce the big white birds in working.

To continue reading, visit the Heart of Louisiana here.

