Winter weather advisory north and west

Arctic front arrives Thursday(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Thursday a strong cold front will bring much colder temperatures, windy conditions and some spotty rain. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by late afternoon with wind chills in the upper teens and 20s.

By Thursday night a winter storm will move out of Texas and into Louisiana. This does not look like a big deal. At most there could be an icy spot or two on bridges and overpasses particularly in rural areas well north and west of the lake and into South Mississippi.

All of the model trends are FOR LOWER chances of freezing rain. In addition the ground is warm and temperatures will be right around freezing late Thursday night and into early Friday morning making widespread ice formation difficult.

Freezes are expected areawide this weekend with a light freeze for the South Shore and a hard freeze north and well west of the lake.

Next week stays cooler than normal with another front possible by midweek.

