Zack: 70′s today; frigid cold the rest of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What a drop in temperatures we have in store in weather over the next 24 hours as an Arctic cold front swings out of Canada and heads down to the Gulf Coast.

How about we talk about the nice weather first as a warmer feel moves in for your Wednesday. A mixture of sun and clouds through the day today will make for quiet but nice conditions. Highs will climb into the low 70′s.

Nice is not exactly how I would describe the end of this week on into the upcoming weekend. An Arctic cold front will sweep through early Thursday morning bringing a rain chance followed by rapidly falling temperatures. Thursday afternoon temperatures will be falling into the upper 30′s to low 40′s with plenty of wind to make it feel even colder. At the very least, any morning rain will end with drier conditions expected for much of the day.

A secondary disturbance will rotate across the Gulf Thursday night into Friday. This will send more rain back into the area which will be falling through some very cold air. That’s when we could see some mixing going on with rain generally expected south of the lake but freezing rain possible on the North Shore and over western areas. Right now it looks as though ice accumulations will be light but as we know, it doesn’t take much to cause issues on our bridges. We will be watching closely. Highs for Friday will be stuck in the 30′s.

The hope is that by the weekend it will still be cold but some sun looks to return as highs rebound back to the 40′s and 50′s.

