2 quick arrests made in recent violent crime, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD has announced the arrests of two suspects accused in recent violent crime cases. Both suspects were brought into custody on Wednesday.

Police have arrested Enrique J. Garcia, 23, as the primary suspect in the case of the homicide that occurred on Hagan Avenue.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Hagan Ave. Wednesday at 3:47 p.m. after receiving calls concerning an aggravated battery by shooting there. Police found a victim had been fatally shot when they arrived on the scene.

Police say that an investigation led to Garcia being identified as the suspect and that he was located and arrested without incident shortly after the shooting took place.

Garcia was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Jamaane Roy at 504-658-5300.

Don J. Tropez Sr., 67, was arrested after being identified by police as the suspect of an aggravated battery by shooting that occurred in the 2400 block of Mexico Street.

Police say that their investigation determined that Tropez and the victim got into an argument that ended with Tropez pulling out a handgun and shooting the victim multiple times. The victim was transported to a local hospital via New Orleans EMS.

Tropez was arrested on the scene without incident. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of second-degree aggravated battery.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.

