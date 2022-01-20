BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

4 Bodies, Including Infant, Found Near Minnesota-Canada Border

(credit: RCMP)
(credit: RCMP)((credit: RCMP))
By Renee Nygren
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Near Pembina, N.D. WCCO - Four people, including an infant, were found dead from apparent exposure to the cold Wednesday just feet away from Minnesota’s border with Canada.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say a group of people were arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers Wednesday morning after they crossed from Minnesota into Emerson, Manitoba. Someone in the group had items for an infant, leading to a search on both sides of the border for more people.

About four hours later, the bodies of a man, woman and infant were found near Emerson, about 40 feet away from the U.S. border. Soon after, the body of a teenage boy was also discovered nearby.

Crews continued to search into the night, but no one else was found.

Investigators are still working on identifying the victims, and autopsies still need to be performed to determine their exact causes of death.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
Woman killed on I-10 near Crowder Blvd.
Woman killed in interstate shooting identified

Latest News

Full precautions north and west of the lake
Freezes expected this weekend
The abandoned puppy has been named Buster.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Puppy tossed from car outside Shreveport business
Schools adjusting schedules due to winter weather
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support