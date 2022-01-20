Bruce: Old man winter blows in with 25-35° temp drops

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Old man winter has arrived and you will notice the change. Strong cold north winds drop temps through the lower 40s all day and wind chills feel like the 20s. Keep the heavy coat nearby. The rain has ended for now as we stay cloudy. Another rain chance arrives after sunset with the threat of some light areas of sleet or freezing rain. As of now it is not looking to bad as it will be isolated in areas. Expect very cold conditions overnight, but there is more activity on the way. A low will form in the Gulf of Mexico along the front and move east.

North winds usher in sharply colder air. We dry out but stay cloudy w/ temps falling to the lower 40s. Overnight still a slim chance of sleet/freezing rain north & west. I feel this will be a short term & not widespread event. Weekend freeze as pipes need protection north shore. pic.twitter.com/3Tn7ll96uQ — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 20, 2022

This creates an opportunity of over running rain falling into the frigid air already in place. That could cause some wintry mix where we would see some light freezing rain across few areas north and west of the lake. The main concern will be icing on bridges and overpasses Friday. I am feeling optimistic that this will not be a widespread problem. There may be a few isolated ares. Hard freeze conditions are likely north and west overnight by Saturday and Sunday morning. Pipes will need protection north shore and areas west of the lake. A light freeze south Saturday and Sunday morning but pipes will be fine. Protect tender vegetation and pets..

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.