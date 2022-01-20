Jazz Fest 2022: The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lionel Richie among headliners

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lionel Richie are among the acts headlining the 2022 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival returning this spring.

Organizers announced the lineup of artists set to appear at the festival scheduled for April 29 to May 8 at the Fair Grounds. Festival weekend dates are set for April 29 – May 1 and May 5 – 8.

Other 2022 headliners include Jimmy Buffett, Luke Combs, The Black Crowes, Willie Nelson and Erykah Badu.

The 2022 edition of Jazz Fest marks the first event since spring 2019. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts to host the first-ever October Jazz Fest in 2021 were unsuccessful after the Delta variant surge forced organizers to cancel the festival.

Many of the big names in this year’s lineup were already signed on to perform in 2021 before the rise in COVID-19 cases canceled the event.

Here’s the full lineup below:

The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band, Luke Combs, Lionel Richie, The Black Crowes, Willie Nelson & Family, Erykah Badu, The Avett Brothers, Norah Jones, Lauren Daigle, Ludacris, Billy Strings, Nelly, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Death Cab for Cutie, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Revivalists, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Randy Newman, Melissa Etheridge, Boz Scaggs, Kool & the Gang, Third World, CeeLo Green As…”Soul Brotha #100″ (A James Brown Tribute), Irma Thomas, Big Freedia, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Tank and The Bangas, PJ Morton, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, Buddy Guy, José Feliciano, Chris Isaak, Rickie Lee Jones, Ricky Skaggs, Asleep at the Wheel, David Sanborn, Playing for Change Band, Bettye LaVette, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Samantha Fish, Cyril Neville, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, The Radiators, Galactic featuring Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph, Kermit Ruffins and The BBQ Swingers, Shovels & Rope, Rory Block, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Tribute to Art and Charles Neville with the funky Meters and Ivan Neville & The Neville Brothers Band featuring Cyril Neville, Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective & Turtle Island Quartet, Leo Nocentelli: Another Side, Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes, Tribute to Dr. John, The War and Treaty, The Soul Rebels, Doug Kershaw, The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles, Rebirth Brass Band, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Martha Redbone Roots Project, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band’s Tribute to Dave Bartholomew, Leyla McCalla, Boyfriend, Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters, Hurray for Riff Raff, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, Mia X, Cimafunk (of Cuba), Nicholas Payton, Bombino (of Niger), The Campbell Brothers, The Newport All-Stars Celebrate George Wein, Arturo Sandoval, Seratones, Ranky Tanky, Hot 8 Brass Band, John Boutté, Dottie Peoples, Las Cafeteras, Lost Bayou Ramblers, The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra’s Tribute to Allen Toussaint, Cha Wa, Chris Thomas King, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Lena Prima, Royal Teeth, Ronnie LaMarque, Sweet Crude, David Shaw, Original Pinettes Brass Band, Kenny Neal, Lakou Mizik (of Haiti,) Tuba Skinny, Tribute to Bessie Smith, Jimmy Hall, Northside Skull & Bone Gang, Kathy Taylor, Tribute to Lil Buck Sinegal, Le’Andria Johnson, Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers, Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band with Thais Clark and Maynard Chatters, Original New Orleans Lady Buckjumpers SA&PC, Trumpet Mafia, Charlie Gabriel and Friends, William Prince, Antonio Sanchez and Bad Hombre, Don Vappie & the Creole Jazz Serenaders, Wendell Brunious All Stars, Dumaine Street Gang and Family Ties SA&PCs, 79rs Gang Music Group, Sisters of Unity and Devastation SA&PCs, Wild Red Flame and Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, plus hundreds more artists scheduled to appear.

Started in 1970, Jazz Fest annually celebrates the unique culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana, alongside unforgettable performances by nationally and internationally renowned guest artists.

VIP packages, general admission weekend passes and travel packages are on sale now through www.nojazzfest.com. Single-day tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

VIP packages are weekend-specific and are valid for all days of the weekend purchased. Jazz Fest offers three distinct VIP opportunities to experience the event in a very special way: the Festival’s popular Big Chief VIP Experience ticket package provides special viewing access at most of the Festival’s stages; the Grand Marshal VIP Pass allows for up-close access at the three major stages; and the Krewe of Jazz Fest VIP Pass entitles patrons to special covered seating at the Festival’s largest stage.

Ticket holders who rolled their 2020 and 2021 tickets over will receive an email from the ticketing company with instructions on how to exchange their tickets for the weekend of their choosing.

For the latest updates, follow the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival social channels and the website at nojazzfest.com.

