‘Just eat candy.’ Connecticut teacher left children home alone while she vacationed with boyfriend, arrest warrant says

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – A teacher in Connecticut who was arrested for leaving her children home alone for two days and two nights went on a Florida vacation with her boyfriend, according to documents obtained by WFSB.

Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree.

According to the arrest warrant, Caviasca’s ex-husband informed police that the two children, both younger than the age of 12, were left alone between Nov. 20 and Nov. 22.

The ex-husband also reported that the children missed school that Monday with unexcused absences.

He told police that he had been unable to reach his children by phone.

The father said he became suspicious after the fact when he checked one of the phones he had given the children. It revealed several dozen text messages between Caviasca and the children that included questions about whether or not she had boarded a plane.

The texts further revealed that Caviasca told the children to “just eat candy” when they asked about what they should eat for dinner while she was gone.

The messages also showed that Caviasca was adamant that the children stay in the basement of the home so as not to be seen by anyone.

On Dec. 17, a temporary custody order was issued by family court. Police and the ex-husband arrived at the home and informed Caviasca of allegations of neglect.

Caviasca told investigators at that point that she indeed went to Florida; however, her brother was home with the children.

Police told her that her ex-husband’s father went to the home at one point while she was gone to check on the children and was unable to make contact with anyone inside.

Caviasca said it was because no one, including the children, was home at that time.

According to the warrant, however, a text message exchange between the children and their mother about someone being at the home took place at the time the ex-husband’s father was there.

The ex-husband was able to take custody of the children without incident.

Afterward, the children revealed to police that they were home alone for the weekend from Saturday night to Monday night.

They revealed that their mother went to Florida with her boyfriend and that they were ordered to stay in the basement. They were reportedly left with snacks and Uber Eats orders.

Over the course of the investigation, police said they attempted to contact Caviasca several times, but they were unsuccessful.

She was arrested on Saturday.

School officials for Waterbury Public Schools said the teacher has been placed on leave while the district investigates and released the following statement:

Waterbury Public Schools has been informed of a pending allegation regarding a Waterbury Public School staff member. The alleged actions do not represent the values of our district. The teacher has been placed on leave while the district conducts an investigation.

