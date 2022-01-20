BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU DE Ali Gaye returning final season

Ali Gaye (11) of the LSU Tigers during the second half of a game against the Arkansas...
Ali Gaye (11) of the LSU Tigers during the second half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynold Razorback Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.(Chris Parent / LSU Athletics | Chris Parent)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are getting a big boost to their defensive line as Ali Gaye is returning for one more season in Baton Rouge. Gaye announced his return in a video posted on Instagram.

Gaye, suffered a season ending injury in 2021 after having a breakout season in 2020. In 2020 Gaye, a JUCO transfer from Garden City Community College started all 10 games in his first season and finished with 32 tackles, 9.5 tackles-for-loss, two sacks and six pass break ups. The former JUCO standout had an interception, a fumble recovery and forced fumble and was selected a Second Team-All SEC Performer.

In 2021 before his injury, the 6-foot-6 end had 19 tackles, 13 solo, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, and a pass break up in four games played.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
Woman killed on I-10 near Crowder Blvd.
Woman killed in interstate shooting in New Orleans, police say

Latest News

Kyle Edwards signals touchdown after reaching the end zone for Destrehan
Former Destrehan star RB transfers from Alabama to Southeastern
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Joe Burrow will lead Bengals against Saints for first time in 2022
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
JSU football signs number 1 recruit in nation
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
LSU QB Max Johnson says he’s entering NCAA’s transfer portal
LSU offensive line/interim head coach Brad Davis
LSU heads to Texas Bowl in Houston against Kansas St. on Jan. 4