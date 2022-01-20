BBB Accredited Business
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A school resource officer who was hit while directing traffic will be taken off life support, according to his family on social media.

“Johnny will be taking [sic] off of life support tomorrow after donating his Organs,” the post reads. “He is still giving even at this point.”

Johnny Patterson was severely injured in the collision that happened Thursday afternoon, January 13, in front of Shannon Primary School.

He’s been receiving treatment at a Tupelo hospital since then. The 58-year-old is a career law enforcement officer in Lee County.

Besides being a Lee County school resource officer, he’s also the assistant chief of police in Verona.

He formerly worked in Shannon as the chief of police and was also an officer in Guntown.

