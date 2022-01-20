Nicondra: A wet morning and frigid afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Major weather changes already in the works this Thursday morning. Rain ahead of a major cold front is making for a wet start to the morning. By late morning much of the rain will be moving off shore as winds become northerly and pushes in frigid arctic air. Temperatures will fall through the day with afternoon temperatures only in the 40s. Expect very cold conditions overnight, but there is more activity on the way. A low will form in the Gulf of Mexico along the front and move east. This creates an opportunity of over running rain falling into the frigid air already in place. That could cause some wintry mix where we would see some light freezing rain across much of the area. The main concern will be icing on bridges and overpasses Friday. Hard freeze conditions are likely north and west overnight Friday and Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.