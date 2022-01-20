Schools adjusting schedules due to winter weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As winter weather approaches, schools on the North Shore are either going virtual, delaying start times or closing Friday.

Public schools going virtual:

Bogalusa City Schools

St. Tammany Parish Public Schools

Tangipahoa Parish Public Schools

City of Baker public schools

Iberville Parish public schools

St. Helena Parish public schools

West Feliciana Parish public schools

Zachary community schools

Hancock County Schools will have a two-hour delayed start.

East Baton Rouge schools will delay the start of class by three hours.

All Cameron and Jeff Davis parish schools and facilities will be closed Friday.

Catholic school changes:

Orleans Parish

De La Salle High School, New Orleans – closed tomorrow. Virtual learning plans in effect.

St. Alphonsus, New Orleans – closed tomorrow. Virtual/remote learning plan in effect. Parents are asked to please check communications from school for specific information.

St. Benedict the Moor School, New Orleans – closed tomorrow

St. John the Baptist Parish

Ascension of Our Lord, LaPlace – campus closed tomorrow. Remote learning plans in effect. Parents are asked to check communications from the school for more information.

St. Charles Catholic High School, LaPlace – campus closed tomorrow. Virtual learning plans in effect. Parents and students should check communications from school for more information.

St. Joan of Arc, LaPlace – campus closed tomorrow. Virtual learning plans in effect. Parents are asked to check Google Classroom and all communications from the school for more information.

St. Peter, Reserve – campus closed tomorrow. Virtual learning plans in effect. Parents are asked to check communications from the school for more information.

St. Tammany Parish

All Catholic school campuses closed tomorrow. Parents are asked to check communications from the school for more information.

Washington Parish

Annunciation, Bogalusa - Due to the possibility of icy roads in the early morning tomorrow, January 21, 2022, Annunciation will have a late start. Students may arrive beginning at 9:30, and class will begin at 10:00. Warm free dress is allowed.

