Overtime Podcast #266 - Saints Offense Needs Upgrading

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes in the first half of an NFL football...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Chris Hagan
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Once again, the Saints off-season will begin with questions at quarterback. Jameis Winston will be coming off of a season-ending knee injury, and Taysom Hill’s season ended with a foot injury that also required surgery. The circumstances lead to the question: is the Saints quarterback of the future is in the building or currently playing on another NFL roster?

On this episode of the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan discuss the good and the bad with some of the off-season possibilities at quarterback, as well as what needs to happen at receiver, tight end and running back as well.

Sean Fazende on whether 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo or Raiders QB Derek Carr are options for the Saints:

“Of those two, Jimmy Garoppolo seems like the most attainable, given their organization’s current situation with the young Trey Lance already in that building, and a guy (Garoppolo) that’s already put together a decent, legitimate, NFL resume.”

Chris Hagan on Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jameis Winston:

“What we don’t know is how much of an upgrade that he (Garoppolo) could be, if he he is at all, over Jameis Winston. If they were losing or had lost games because Jameis was turning the ball over recklessly, I think there’s more of a call for Jimmy. But we just never got to see that.”

