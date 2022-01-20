Two dead following vehicle crash on I-10 near Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-10 near Sulphur, according to the Sulphur Police Department.

Major Jason Gully says officers were dispatched to I-10 near the City Service exit in Sulphur regarding a vehicle that had struck a tree around 2:43 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

On arrival, officers found that a 2020 Kia Rio being driven by Xane Johnson of Westlake had driven off the road while traveling west and struck a tree. As a result of the crash, the vehicle caught fire with Johnson and his passenger, Ty Prudhomme of Sulphur, still inside.

After the fire was extinguished both Johnson and Prudhomme were pronounced dead at the scene.

