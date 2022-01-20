BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Two dead following vehicle crash on I-10 near Sulphur

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-10 near Sulphur, according to the Sulphur Police Department.

Major Jason Gully says officers were dispatched to I-10 near the City Service exit in Sulphur regarding a vehicle that had struck a tree around 2:43 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

On arrival, officers found that a 2020 Kia Rio being driven by Xane Johnson of Westlake had driven off the road while traveling west and struck a tree. As a result of the crash, the vehicle caught fire with Johnson and his passenger, Ty Prudhomme of Sulphur, still inside.

After the fire was extinguished both Johnson and Prudhomme were pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
Woman killed on I-10 near Crowder Blvd.
Woman killed in interstate shooting identified

Latest News

Woman killed on I-10 near Crowder Blvd.
Woman killed in interstate shooting identified
The NOPD has announced the arrests of two suspects accused of homicides in separate cases that...
2 quick arrests made in recent violent crime, NOPD says
New Orleans Police
5 shot, 1 fatally, over 30-minute span in New Orleans
Steven O'Neill, 33
Alleged drunk driver leads police on chase, crashes into LSP unit