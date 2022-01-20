Woman killed in interstate shooting identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was shot and killed on the interstate in New Orleans on Tuesday, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:54 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 at Crowder Boulevard.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, the parish coroner identified the victim as 34-year-old Whitney Wilson.

This is the third interstate shooting in New Orleans since Saturday.

Early Tuesday morning, a man was shot on I-10 at Michoud Boulevard. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Early Saturday morning, a 52-year-old man was killed and a 45-year-old woman was injured in an interstate shooting on I-10 at Esplanade Avenue.

