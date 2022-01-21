BBB Accredited Business
Arrest made in Hammond carjacking, sheriff says

Deputies say that Damon Daniels is accused of luring the victim to the scene of the incident...
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - An 18-year-old Hammond man was arrested Thursday as the suspect of a carjacking near the intersection of Tantillo Lane and Konke Hill Road, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that Damon Daniels is accused of luring the victim to the scene of the incident while armed assailants waited for their arrival. The suspects then took the vehicle at gunpoint and fled the scene.

Chief Jimmy Travis says that detectives successfully made contact with Daniels at the Hammond Substation where Daniels was taken into custody for one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of carjacking

Daniels is in custody at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

