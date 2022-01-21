Bruce: Hard freeze north and west-Light freeze south

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The threat of freezing rain and icy roads is coming to an end. A few light showers will move out and end by early afternoon. Skies will stay cloudy and most will stay in the 30s for today’s highs.

The threat of icy roads not an issue advisories are dropped. Now we turn our attention to freeze warnings. This shows lows north & west of the lke in the low to mid 20s overnight. North & west pipes need protection all weekend. South shore will hit 32° Sat-Sun pipes will be fine. pic.twitter.com/8naLOfv13f — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 21, 2022

While ice is no longer a threat, extreme cold temperatures will be our next issue tonight. Hard freeze warnings go into effect overnight into Saturday and Sunday mornings for areas north of Lake Pontchartrain and west into the River Parishes. The rest of the area is under a freeze warning. Full freeze precautions need to be taken in the hard freeze warning area including protecting pipes. The metro area should not need to run water, but should protect people, plants and pets. Cold conditions continue through the weekend with hard freeze conditions likely again Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sun finally return all weekend long but the late January chill will stick around.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.