Bruce: Hard freeze north and west-Light freeze south

Frozen precip threat has ended-Freezing temps move in
Frozen precip threat has ended-Freezing temps move in(WVUE)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The threat of freezing rain and icy roads is coming to an end. A few light showers will move out and end by early afternoon. Skies will stay cloudy and most will stay in the 30s for today’s highs.

While ice is no longer a threat, extreme cold temperatures will be our next issue tonight. Hard freeze warnings go into effect overnight into Saturday and Sunday mornings for areas north of Lake Pontchartrain and west into the River Parishes. The rest of the area is under a freeze warning. Full freeze precautions need to be taken in the hard freeze warning area including protecting pipes. The metro area should not need to run water, but should protect people, plants and pets. Cold conditions continue through the weekend with hard freeze conditions likely again Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sun finally return all weekend long but the late January chill will stick around.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

