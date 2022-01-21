BBB Accredited Business
Dog owner arrested after reports of animal cruelty

Frank Bell Jr., 32
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A man is facing four counts of animal cruelty after his pets were removed from his home in Ascension Parish.

According to a spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Frank Bell Jr., 32, was arrested after complaints of animal cruelty at a home near Hwy. 621 in Gonzales.

Deputies responded to the complaints on Thursday, Jan. 20. Officials say once they arrived, deputies found four dogs living in poor conditions.

On Thursday, January 20, deputies with APSO responded to complaints of animal cruelty at a home...
Officials with APSO reportedly tried to contact the homeowner but had no success.

Deputies then reportedly called animal control to the scene.

After an evaluation and no contact from the owner, all four dogs were removed from the house and taken to a shelter.

After deputies were able to investigate, authorities identified Bell as the homeowner. Bell later confirmed that he owned the dogs.

Bell was arrested and charged with four counts of animal cruelty, according to APSO.

