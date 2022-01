NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LA-DOTD tweeted starting at midnight, the I-110 will be closed in both directions in Baton Rouge from I-10 to US-61 in anticipation of winter weather impacts.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

At 12:00 AM on Friday, January 21, 2022 I-110 will be closed in both directions from I-10 to US 61due to anticipated wintery precipitation. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. For more information on road closures check https://t.co/87MKXYDTAh — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 21, 2022

