I-110 now open in both directions after closure due to winter weather

(Source: Gray News)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that I-110 in Baton Rouge is now open in both directions after a closure due to winter weather Friday, Jan. 21.

Officials made the announcement around 7:30 a.m.

The closure went into effect at midnight.

