Judge: University of Florida can’t stop faculty in cases conflicting with state

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked the University of Florida from enforcing a policy that restricted faculty members from providing expert testimony in cases that conflict with positions taken by the state of Florida.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a conflict-of-interest claim brought by six faculty members.

But he left in place for the time being a school policy that requires faculty members to get permission when signing legal briefs in court cases.

The six professors had sued the school, claiming it infringed upon their First Amendment rights by requiring them to get approval before serving as witnesses in outside cases.

