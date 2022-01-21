Khai Prean preparing for dynamic senior season at St. James

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With Shazz Preston graduating from St. James, the Wildcats need some new blood at the wide receiver spot. Enter Khai Prean. The junior transferred from Ascension Catholic, and will debut this fall for the guys in Vacherie.

“Going into my decision to go to St. James, I knew Shazz and a lot of the football players a lot. But what stood out to me was how much the coaches cared about the football players was not just football, their education as well,” said Khai Prean.

Prean can light up the scoreboard from numerous positions on the field. He’s no doubt a senior to watch in 2022.

“Smooth operator, makes everything look easy. To the point where you’re questioning the talent he’s playing against. If that makes sense. Doesn’t look like he’s exerting himself too much. It doesn’t look like he’s working hard. But he’s getting open, and he’s running by people. Khai is a hell of a talent that people will get to see when he plays at St. James. I know a lot of people didn’t pay attention to him at Ascension Catholic as much like they do at St. James for sure. Khai is going to be on front street this year. They’re going to see what type of talent he is for sure,” said Ernest Harvey.

A talent colleges are already aware of.

“LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Florida State. That’s pretty much about it that’s been hitting me recently,” said Prean.

This spring Prean will suit for the Louisiana Bootleggers again. The elite 7-on-7 football team.

