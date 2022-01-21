Nicondra: Frigid conditions into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold wet morning makes for a messy commute across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Some areas see a light glazing of ice as more cold air continues to settle in across the region especially on bridges and overpasses. It will be a frigid day with temperatures in the 30s into the afternoon, but by late morning the entire area should be consistently above freezing. Drier air moving in and the wind will combine to help dry out roadways and icing issues should end by mid-day. While ice should no longer be a major issue extreme cold temperatures will still be a problem tonight. Hard freeze warnings go into effect overnight into Saturday morning for areas north of Lake Pontchartrain and west into the River Parishes. The rest of the area is under a freeze warning. Full freeze precautions need to be taken in the hard freeze warning area including protecting pipes. The metro area should not need to run water, but should protect people, plants and pets. Cold conditions continue through the weekend with hard freeze conditions likely again Saturday night into Sunday morning.

