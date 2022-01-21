Orleans Parish School Board to require all employees to receive COVID booster shots

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish School Board just passed a policy requiring all its employees to receive the COVID-19 booster shot. The policy was passed unanimously Thursday evening.

The original policy was amended to include a mandate that all School Board employees receive any of the COVID-19 booster shots in addition to being fully vaccinated, no later than February 4. The mandate will not apply to any employees who have been granted an exemption.

According to OPSB, Eligible employees will need to provide proof of having received the booster shot. Any employee who is not eligible, under CDC guidelines, to receive a booster shot by February 4, shall obtain the booster within 14 days of becoming eligible. This booster shot mandate will apply to any boosters that are currently recommended by the CDC and any additional boosters that may be recommended by the CDC in the future.

