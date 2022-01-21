Saints roster breakdown: Offensive line

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Let’s start at left tackle. The Saints Terron Armstead will be a free agent.

He missed nine games in 2021. When healthy, he’s one of the game’s best. But cost and health leaves his future in question.

Next to him is left guard Andrus Peat. The veteran went down with an injury after only six games.

Center Erik McCoy was injured in the season opener, and missed five games. When healthy, he’s rock solid.

At right guard is Cesar Ruiz. Frankly, he struggled in his second year at the position. He has to improve in year three.

At right tackle, the Saints have Ryan Ramczyk, one of the game’s best. But this season, injuries forced the usually durable Ramczyk out of the lineup for seven games.

The Saints thankfully had quality depth. Calvin Throckmorton played in all 17 games, starting 14 mostly at left guard.

Of course, there’s utility man James Hurst, who started 15 games at multiple positions along the line.

Will Clapp also added depth, and started a game. While rookie Landon Young contributed as well before being lost for the season.

Throckmorton and Hurst both started multiple games. While clapp provided depth. look for this group to be a strength once again in 2022.

