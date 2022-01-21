BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Sulphur man accused of stealing over $300k from local nonprofit

Richard J. Cole, Sr. mugshot
Richard J. Cole Sr.(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars while serving as treasurer for a nonprofit organization, officials say.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives first received reports of the theft on June 7, 2021, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.

Detectives were advised of multiple discrepancies on the organization’s bank statements and expense reports while Richard J. Cole Sr. was serving as treasurer, Vincent said. Detectives were also informed Cole wrote over $100,000 worth of checks to himself from the nonprofit account but was unable to provide documentation on what the checks were written for.

During further investigation, detectives received information showing numerous payments on personal credit cards and accounts belonging to Cole were paid for with money from the nonprofit. The investigation revealed that Cole stole over $367,000 since January 2015, Vincent said.

Richard J. Cole Sr. was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Thursday, Jan. 20. He was charged with theft over $25,000, Vincent said.

Cole was released on a $75,000 released on recognizance bond by Judge Tony Fazzio.

CPSO Detective John Melton is the lead investigator on this case.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
Woman killed on I-10 near Crowder Blvd.
Woman killed in interstate shooting identified
2 killed in Metairie
‘My cousin is like my best friend’: 2 men shot to death in Metairie, JPSO says

Latest News

Frank Bell Jr., 32
Dog owner arrested after reports of animal cruelty
Deputies say that Damon Daniels is accused of luring the victim to the scene of the incident...
Arrest made in Hammond carjacking, sheriff says
An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to...
2 arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says
entertainment
Who Dat Making Headlines