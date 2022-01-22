BBB Accredited Business
Actress-director Regina King’s only child dies at age 26

Regina King and son Ian Alexander Jr. attended the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in this September...
Regina King and son Ian Alexander Jr. attended the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in this September 2015 file photo. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Ian Alexander Jr., the only child of award-winning actor and director Regina King, has died. He had turned 26 on Wednesday.

The death was confirmed Saturday (Jan. 22) in a family statement. No further details were released, but People magazine has reported the death was by suicide.

The “One Night in Miami” director shared Alexander with her former husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. The two divorced in 2007 after 10 years of marriage.

The younger Alexander was a DJ who often accompanied King to red carpet events. The pair had matching tattoos reading “unconditional love” in Aramaic.

King said in the statement that her son was “such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.”

Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts or in need of crisis support is encouraged to call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

