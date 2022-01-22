BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in California

LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood,...
LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood, California. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
By KABC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 2:16 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KABC) - Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles County late Friday afternoon.

It is unclear if the former California governor was driving or a passenger in the accident.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the four cars collided on Sunset Boulevard and another street in Brentwood, California.

At least one person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police said Schwarzenegger was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
Woman killed on I-10 near Crowder Blvd.
Woman killed in interstate shooting identified
2 killed in Metairie
‘My cousin is like my best friend’: 2 men shot to death in Metairie, JPSO says

Latest News

Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to...
Wildfire near California’s Big Sur forces evacuations
This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
Official: 1 officer killed, 1 seriously hurt in NYC shooting
Jefferson Parish Narcan program
As the opioid epidemic worsens, Jefferson Parish distributes more than 100 free narcan packs in 2 days
FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas....
Jewish leaders urge worship attendance after hostage siege