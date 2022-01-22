BBB Accredited Business
Man shot to death in car Friday in Lower 9th Ward, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 27-year-old man was found shot to death inside a car Friday afternoon (Jan. 21) in front of a Lower 9th Ward church, New Orleans police said.

According to the NOPD, an unidentified suspect fired several shots into the victim’s black sedan, striking the man multiple times. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene in front of the Greater New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in the 2000 block of Alabo Street. His identity has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Michael Polukis at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

