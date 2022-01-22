Shooting in Thibodaux leaves 2 people dead
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - According to Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue, detectives are investigating a double homicide that took place in the 900 block of St. Charles Street in Thibodaux.
Police say it happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday evening. The identities of the victims have not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
