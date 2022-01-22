BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Sun returns this weekend, but still quite cold

Freezing nights will give way to chilly days
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Frigid is about the only way to describe this weather, as the Arctic has unloaded a batch of cold air all the way down to the Gulf Coast.

I have some good news for this weekend, though: It will be sunny again. Bright sun will make for a beautiful Saturday and Sunday forecast, but the temperatures will remain quite chilly. For Saturday afternoon, highs will rebound into the upper 40s and for Sunday expect low 50s.

The days are nice, but the overnights are freezing cold. Tonight, expect another hard freeze north and west of the lake, so make sure to take all precautions including for pipes. As for the city, this will be a light freeze, so pipes are not a worry. Just pets, plants and people.

A look ahead to early next week brings the clouds back Monday, with rain chances ramping up Monday night. Those looking for warmer weather will need to keep looking, as I don’t see us breaking the 60-degree mark for the next seven days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

