Autopsy needed to help determine cause of fatal crash that killed 3 in Kenner, police say

A wrong-way driver caused a fatal crash on Airline Highway that killed three people and left...
A wrong-way driver caused a fatal crash on Airline Highway that killed three people and left another in critical condition Saturday night (Jan. 22) in Kenner, authorities said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Authorities said autopsy results will be needed to help determine the cause of a fatal crash that killed three people and left another hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night (Jan. 22) on Airline Highway in Kenner.

Capt. Michael Cunningham, spokesman for the Kenner Police Department, said a wrong-way driver was at fault for the deadly wreck that occurred around 10 p.m. on Airline Highway near Jackson Street. But the question of whether the driver was speeding in the wrong direction because of impairment or a medical condition when he struck a second car and sent both crashing into a utility pole will have to be determined by the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s office, he said.

“Speed is one factor,” Cunningham said Sunday. “Obviously, traveling in the wrong direction (was) another. Whether alcohol or a medical condition was the cause of (the) vehicle traveling in the wrong direction won’t be known until autopsy on driver of at-fault vehicle is completed.”

Cunningham said the lone survivor of the wreck was a man who remained in critical condition Sunday. Police have not said in which vehicle the survivor was riding. The impact of the vehicles into the utility pole caused a power outage for thousands of Entergy New Orleans customers in the Kenner area that took crews hours to repair.

Cunningham said the wrong-way driver was a man who died at the scene. Also killed at the scene were a male and female victim of the car the wrong-way driver struck. The identities and ages of the victims have not been disclosed.

