3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - More than 6,000 people are without power right now in the Kenner area. According to reports, at 10 p.m. Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and Jackson Street.

Reports say witnesses saw one car traveling eastbound in the westbound lane and the second car traveling southbound on Jackson Street, was crossing over Airline when they were struck by the first vehicle traveling the wrong direction

Both cars hit a power pole causing power outages in the area of the accident.

Entergy crews are on the scene working to restore power.

According to Entergy, the damage is extensive and crews are isolating a portion of the electric system to restore as many customers as possible. An isolated group of customers closest to where the damage occurred may remain without power until repairs have been made. Many customers will be restored as soon as the accident is cleared, for affected customers close to where the damage occurred, it may take longer.

