BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

FOUND: Teen who escaped from another juvenile justice center back in custody

Damarion Simmons
Damarion Simmons(Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials have located the remaining teen who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in the St. Martinville area.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux said the escaped juvenile, Damarion Simmons, has been arrested, as of 2:46 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23.

New Roads Police Department, Pointe Coupee Fire Department #3, Office of Juvenile Justice, Angola Chase Team, and Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office deputies, detectives, and K9 Unit assisted in finding Simmons.

Damarion SImmons
Damarion SImmons(Crime Stoppers of Greater Baton Rouge)

Prior to locating him, the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they believed Simmons, who is from Pointe Coupee Parish, could have made his way back there. Officials said Simmons and another juvenile stole a vehicle and three guns in St. Martinville.

The other teen was caught, but Simmons remained on the loose.

Simmons is one of three teens who escaped a youth center in the New Orleans area in November. He was captured in December.

Simmons was incarcerated on theft and sexual battery charges.

RELATED STORIES:

Three escaped Bridge City juveniles returned to custody

Gonzales dog owner arrested after reports of animal cruelty

2 arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says

3 suspects wanted for armed robbery in parking lot on Ben Hur Road, deputies say

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Woman killed on I-10 near Crowder Blvd.
Woman killed in interstate shooting identified
Lakeview armed robbery
‘It’s the beginning of the end for a really fine city’: New Orleans residents fed up with crime uptick

Latest News

A wrong-way driver caused a fatal crash on Airline Highway that killed three people and left...
Autopsy needed to help determine cause of fatal crash that killed 3 in Kenner, police say
Louisiana State Police
One person hurt after Lafayette officer-involved shooting; LSP investigating
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Protecting pets from the cold
Protecting pets from the cold