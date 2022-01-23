BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Another cold night and rain on the way for Monday

Temperatures should stay in light freeze territory at most locations
A brief warm up as a low pressure systems slides along the coast, but overnight freezes remain...
A brief warm up as a low pressure systems slides along the coast, but overnight freezes remain in the forecast for most of the week.(WVUE FOX8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a frigid morning with low 20s and teens both sides of the lake the afternoon was pleasant if chilly under blue sky. We can expect another cold night with a light freeze across most of the area. Expect temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s Monday morning. During the day Monday an area of low pressure will slide along the coast allowing clouds to return. Late Monday expect a cold rain through the overnight. Temperatures will be in the 40s. Things will dry out during the day Tuesday and we can expect a cold, but mostly dry stretch of weather through the week.

