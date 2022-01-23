Nicondra: Another frigid night ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday started on a frigid note with middle 20s north of the Lake and most locations reaching the freezing mark. Lots of sunshine made for a pleasant if cold afternoon, but we are looking at another cold night ahead under clear skies. Temperatures will once again plummet into the middle 20s threatening pipes in areas north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. Areas south and east of the lake should stay in a light freeze.

Sunday afternoon will bring sun once again so chilly, but nice. We’ll see a bit of a warm up on Monday before rain moves in for the overnight into Tuesday. Temperatures should be seasonably cool for the rest of the week.

