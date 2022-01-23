BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Another frigid night ahead

Middle 20s expected in many locations
Another frigid night ahead as clear skies and light winds allow for a hard freeze north and...
Another frigid night ahead as clear skies and light winds allow for a hard freeze north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.(WVUE FOX8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday started on a frigid note with middle 20s north of the Lake and most locations reaching the freezing mark. Lots of sunshine made for a pleasant if cold afternoon, but we are looking at another cold night ahead under clear skies. Temperatures will once again plummet into the middle 20s threatening pipes in areas north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. Areas south and east of the lake should stay in a light freeze.

Sunday afternoon will bring sun once again so chilly, but nice. We’ll see a bit of a warm up on Monday before rain moves in for the overnight into Tuesday. Temperatures should be seasonably cool for the rest of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
Woman killed on I-10 near Crowder Blvd.
Woman killed in interstate shooting identified
2 killed in Metairie
‘My cousin is like my best friend’: 2 men shot to death in Metairie, JPSO says
Marigny carjacking
VIDEO: Suspect beats victim in Marigny carjacking

Latest News

NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: Sun returns this weekend, but still quite cold
Morning weather update for Saturday, Jan. 22
Morning weather update for Saturday, Jan. 22
David's Friday evening weather forecast 1/21
David's Friday evening weather forecast 1/21
David's Friday evening weather forecast 1/21
David's Friday evening weather forecast 1/21