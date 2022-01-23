One person hurt after Lafayette officer-involved shooting; LSP investigating

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a reported officer-involved shooting in Lafayette left one person hurt.

According to LSP, the Lafayette Police Department requested that State Police investigate an officer-involved shooting involving one of their officers Sunday, Jan. 23.

One person is in stable condition at a local hospital, authorities have confirmed.

No officers were injured, according to LSP.

The Lafayette Parish Metro Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene for evidence.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.