BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

One person hurt after Lafayette officer-involved shooting; LSP investigating

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a reported officer-involved shooting in Lafayette left one person hurt.

According to LSP, the Lafayette Police Department requested that State Police investigate an officer-involved shooting involving one of their officers Sunday, Jan. 23.

One person is in stable condition at a local hospital, authorities have confirmed.

No officers were injured, according to LSP.

The Lafayette Parish Metro Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene for evidence.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
Woman killed on I-10 near Crowder Blvd.
Woman killed in interstate shooting identified
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Lakeview armed robbery
‘It’s the beginning of the end for a really fine city’: New Orleans residents fed up with crime uptick

Latest News

Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Protecting pets from the cold
Protecting pets from the cold
Homicide in the Westbank leaves one woman dead
A 27-year-old man was found shot to death inside a car in front of a Lower 9th Ward church in...
Man shot to death in car Friday in Lower 9th Ward, NOPD says