Zack: Enjoy a sunny Sunday; rain returns Monday

Highs will be in the 50′s.
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Consistently cool will be the weather story as we get set to enter a new work week but first up, how about we talk about this gorgeous Sunday on the way?

Sunny skies will be dominate weather as we round out your weekend and we will certainly need that sun to warm us up after a frigid start. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm through the 40′s and into the low 50′s. The winds continue to calm so low 50′s with sun and little wind will make for a nice end to the weekend.

Rain returns to the forecast as early as Monday afternoon so get ready for a nice soaking as we get back to work and school. This will be a chilly rain at that as highs stay stuck in the 50′s to start the week. A good inch of rain is possible across the entire area as we will have quite a few hours of rain going into Monday night.

A drying trend takes hold of our weather on Tuesday and that dry pattern carries us right through the end of the week. Now there will still be periods of clouds and it won’t exactly be warm. Highs most of this week remain in the 50′s with lows in the 30′s and 40′s. Another cold blast makes its way into our area come Friday which could knock our highs back down into the 40′s.

