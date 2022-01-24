BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: Rain overnight through Tuesday morning

Bruce: Rain through Tuesday morning
Bruce: Rain through Tuesday morning(WVUE)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a dry and cold weekend, rain is back and will continue overnight into Tuesday morning.

A nice soaking is expected, with some areas getting as much as an inch of rain.

Things slowly dry out on Tuesday, as any lingering showers through the morning will dissipate by lunchtime. A cold front will sweep through on the back side of this Gulf low, leading to a chilly breeze picking up by mid-week. Highs stick to the 50s, with cold starts giving way to chilly afternoons.

An even stronger front looks set to roll in come week’s end. This may lead to a hard freeze for North Shore folks by the weekend. But, at the very least, there will be plenty of sun with this cold blast. Highs may dip into the 40s Friday into Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Woman killed on I-10 near Crowder Blvd.
Woman killed in interstate shooting identified
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach

Latest News

Afternoon weather update for Monday, Jan. 24
Afternoon weather update for Monday, Jan. 24
Morning weather update for Monday, Jan. 24
Morning weather update for Monday, Jan. 24
Today's Forecast
Zack: A chilly rain rolls in later Monday
Nicondra's Sunday evening weather forecast 1/23
Nicondra's Sunday evening weather forecast 1/23