Bruce: Rain overnight through Tuesday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a dry and cold weekend, rain is back and will continue overnight into Tuesday morning.

A nice soaking is expected, with some areas getting as much as an inch of rain.

Bruce: Rain is likely for most everyone overnight into early morning Tuesday. It will be a steady light to occasional moderate shower. No flooding or severe weather expected. Some areas over the next 12 hours may pick up an inch of rain. pic.twitter.com/SJARQS4lU8 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 24, 2022

Things slowly dry out on Tuesday, as any lingering showers through the morning will dissipate by lunchtime. A cold front will sweep through on the back side of this Gulf low, leading to a chilly breeze picking up by mid-week. Highs stick to the 50s, with cold starts giving way to chilly afternoons.

An even stronger front looks set to roll in come week’s end. This may lead to a hard freeze for North Shore folks by the weekend. But, at the very least, there will be plenty of sun with this cold blast. Highs may dip into the 40s Friday into Saturday.

