D.A. again points to NOPD solve rates as violent crime rages on

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish District Attorney is defending his office’s performance as Mayor LaToya Cantrell calls for an end of finger-pointing and a solution to the uptick in crime.

Jason Williams says his office has accepted 95% of murder cases brought to it by the police department and he says the NOPD still needs to develop an effective crime-fighting strategy.

As the New Orleans council looks for ways to combat crime in the city, members received a sobering update from their crime analyst.

“We’ve been in the top five [for homicides] nationally every year since 1987. This past year we were second or third behind St. Louis,” said council crime analyst Jeff Asher.

New Orleans Police investigated 218 homicides in 2021. There were 288 carjackings in 2021, up 20% from 2020.

There have been 19 homicides since the beginning of this year.

On Friday, a man was killed in the Lower 9th Ward. The next day, a woman was killed in the Westbank.

More: As New Orleans’ homicide count hits 19 in January, 3 more victims identified by coroner

“I was carjacked but he ran into another car and ran away and there wasn’t an arrest,” said newly-elected councilmember Eugene Green.

The Orleans D.A. is trying to set the record straight when it comes to accusations that his office isn’t doing all it can.

“I would have to say the silence has been deafening in terms of real strategies as to what we need to do to surge back at the violent crime surge,” said D.A. Williams.

Williams told the council the NOPD only has a 30% solve rate when it comes to murders and is only making arrests in 20% of carjacking cases.

“Nearly 70% of our defenders are being left on the street, un-arrested,” said Williams.

Williams laid out different strategies that he says his office has engaged in to fight crime; from prioritizing screening to prosecuting carjackers as armed robberies to get tougher sentences.

“For those who say prosecutors need to argue for higher bonds, log on to a Zoom,” said Williams.

Last week the Mayor’s office fired back, saying that the D.A.’s office had refused charges in 23 murder cases and only accepted 48% of the robbery and carjacking cases brought to them. Williams disputes those numbers as the mayor continues to defend the NOPD.

RELATED STORIES

City Council questions police chief about violent crime in New Orleans

Orleans D.A. and police chief at odds on how to stop violent crime

‘It’s the beginning of the end for a really fine city’: New Orleans residents fed up with crime uptick

“The time for BS [sic] is over and for those elected to keep the city safe for being called to the carpet to do that,” said Mayor Cantrell.

Williams told the council that in the last three months of 2021, his office accepted 95% of the murder cases and 100% of the manslaughter cases referred by the NOPD.

The D.A. is now calling for eight action steps to help fight crime. One of them calls for state police to help patrol the interstate to cut down on freeway shootings. He is also asking for $418,000 to fund six additional trial attorneys.

The NOPD issued this statement in response to Monday’s meeting:

“NOPD does have a digital forensics unit that does much of what was referenced in the council hearings. The unit processed evidence from over 1,000 phones in 2021. Its work, as well as the work of our detectives, has been made more difficult by the ordinance banning many forms of surveillance technology that was championed by the City Council in Fall 2019. It is inaccurate to state the Serial Crimes Initiative Agreement was not signed.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.