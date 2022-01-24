Entergy backs out of funding new S&WB power station

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy New Orleans is backing out of a $30 million commitment to build a substation that would power water pumps vital to keeping the city from flooding during severe weather events.

Entergy said in a statement that it could not afford its portion of the $74 million deal due to damages sustained during Hurricane Ida. The company says it’s working with the city to develop alternative sources of funding.

Ida’s winds caused over $2 billion in damage to Entergy’s systems, including a complete collapse of one of the main transmission towers.

The new substation would use Entergy power instead of the city’s antiquated turbines.

Entergy says typically the city is responsible to fund their own infrastructure projects, but the utility giant was taking an “unusual step of financing a substation for the S&WB given its financial condition.”

Drone footage shows a major Entergy tower that collapsed during Hurricane Ida. (WVUE)

“We still remain committed to assisting the City in modernizing power infrastructure, and that includes assisting in construction of the Carrollton substation if another funding source is secured and/or after Entergy New Orleans’ financial stability is restored,” Entergy said in a statement on Mon., Jan. 24. “Discussions with the New Orleans City Council, the Mayor’s office and the Sewerage & Water Board are ongoing to develop alternatives to achieve this important investment for the City of New Orleans as quickly as practical.”

“Sewerage and Water Board and Entergy New Orleans both remain committed to the substation project. While its funding structure is not yet finalized, we are working with our partners to pursue other options for this critical project. We appreciate Entergy’s ongoing to commitment build, maintain, and supply power to SWBNO through the substation no matter the funding source,” New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board said.

The delay in securing funds likely means the project will not be completed by Hurricane Season 2023 as previously planned.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.