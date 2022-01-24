BBB Accredited Business
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on newly created Office of Human Trafficking Prevention

(Source: WBRC video)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference Tuesday on initiatives to prevent human trafficking in the state.

The news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, and will be live streaming inside this story.

Gov. Edwards will be joined by First Lady Donna Edwards and they are expected to highlight the initiatives of the newly created Governor’s Office of Human Trafficking Prevention.

The governor is also expected to discuss Louisiana’s participation in a national campaign to fight human trafficking.

