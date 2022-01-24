Inmate at St. Tammany Parish jail dies in custody

ST. TAMMANY, La. (WVUE) - An inmate at St. Tammany Parish correctional center died Sunday (Jan. 23) while in custody.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies saw 52-year-old Marcus Morris needed medical attention. They say medical staff went to Morris’ dorm and provided first aid until ambulance arrived.

Morris was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy will be performed by the St. Tammany Parish coroner’s office to determine the cause of death.

