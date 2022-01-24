Krewe du Vieux scaling down route, Queen Avegno will not be in attendance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans’ top health official will reign as Queen of the Krewe du Vieux parade from afar, and organizers have scaled down the route for a shortage of police officers.

The Krewe du Vieux made the announcement Mon., Jan. 24 on Facebook.

“Due to concern for the public and krewe health and safety, our Queen has chosen to reign without participating in the parade,” organizers said. “However, she is still our Queen and Krewe du Vieux will spare no effort in making sure that her decision receives our Krewe’s signature treatment during the parade. ALL HAIL QUEEN AVEGNO!”

The state’s department of health reported a decline in hospitalizations over the weekend.

Organizers said the route will no longer include much of the Marigny triangle due to insufficient NOPD resources.

The parade will start at Elysian Fields Avenue and Royal Street, then snake through the Marigny triangle and French Quarter.

“KdV is disappointed to miss our home neighborhood this year, but we will make every effort to have future parades in the Marigny again,” the Facebook post continued.

Krewe Delusion runs through the French Quarter after the Krewe du Vieux on Sun., Feb. 12. There has been no word from Krewe Delusion organizers on whether their route has been scaled down, as well.

