BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Krewe du Vieux scaling down route, Queen Avegno will not be in attendance

FILE - Mardi Gras beads thrown from Mardi Gras parades gone by, still hang from trees on St....
FILE - Mardi Gras beads thrown from Mardi Gras parades gone by, still hang from trees on St. Charles Ave. in New Orleans, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, file)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans’ top health official will reign as Queen of the Krewe du Vieux parade from afar, and organizers have scaled down the route for a shortage of police officers.

The Krewe du Vieux made the announcement Mon., Jan. 24 on Facebook.

“Due to concern for the public and krewe health and safety, our Queen has chosen to reign without participating in the parade,” organizers said. “However, she is still our Queen and Krewe du Vieux will spare no effort in making sure that her decision receives our Krewe’s signature treatment during the parade. ALL HAIL QUEEN AVEGNO!”

The state’s department of health reported a decline in hospitalizations over the weekend.

Organizers said the route will no longer include much of the Marigny triangle due to insufficient NOPD resources.

The parade will start at Elysian Fields Avenue and Royal Street, then snake through the Marigny triangle and French Quarter.

“KdV is disappointed to miss our home neighborhood this year, but we will make every effort to have future parades in the Marigny again,” the Facebook post continued.

NOLA WEEKEND: 2022 Mardi Gras parade schedule

Krewe Delusion runs through the French Quarter after the Krewe du Vieux on Sun., Feb. 12. There has been no word from Krewe Delusion organizers on whether their route has been scaled down, as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Woman killed on I-10 near Crowder Blvd.
Woman killed in interstate shooting identified
Lakeview armed robbery
‘It’s the beginning of the end for a really fine city’: New Orleans residents fed up with crime uptick

Latest News

Preview Algiers Mardi Gras Fest
Preview Algiers Mardi Gras Fest
King cake season: See the new king cakes rolling out for Carnival 2022
Brennan’s Restaurant turns iconic Bananas Foster dessert into king cake
The Louisiana SPCA shared a dog-friendly king cake recipe to share the Mardi Gras spirit with...
Here’s a dog-friendly king cake recipe to give your furry friends a taste of Carnival
Algiers Mardi Gras Festival returns this Carnival season and moves to a new location.
Algiers Mardi Gras Festival returns this Carnival, moves to Federal City