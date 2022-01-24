BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans puts home win streak on the line against Indiana

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Indiana Pacers (17-30, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (17-28, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 7 p.m. CST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Pelicans take on Indiana.

The Pelicans have gone 10-11 in home games. New Orleans gives up 109.7 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Pacers are 5-18 on the road. Indiana is 1-10 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 21 the Pacers won 111-94 led by 20 points from Domantas Sabonis, while Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 points for the Pelicans.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 13.8 points and 4.5 assists. Brandon Ingram is shooting 41.1% and averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Justin Holiday averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pacers, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Sabonis is shooting 61.2% and averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 106.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 110.0 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Domantas Sabonis: out (ankle), Myles Turner: out (foot), Caris LeVert: out (calf), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Malcolm Brogdon: out (achilles).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Jose Alvarado shines in 102-91 Pelicans win over the Knicks at MSG
