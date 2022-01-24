BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

No. 11 LSU drops hard fought game to Florida 73-72

LSU Women’s Basketball
LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)
LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - No. 11 LSU (17-3, 5-2 SEC) lost a hard fought game on the road at Florida (15-5, 5-2 SEC) on Sunday, Jan. 23, 73-72, it was the Gators fifth straight win. Senior guard Khayla Pointer had a career high 35 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Tigers.

Pointer, finished the game shooting 11-for-27 from the field and 12-for-15 from the charity stripe, she was the only player in double digits for LSU. Alexis Morris finished with eight points, while Faustine Aifuwa and Autumn Newby each had six points.

For the Gators, Kiara Smith had 23 points and eight assists and Jordyn Merrit had 16 points while Zipporah Broughton finished with 14 points.

With the loss to the Gators, LSU now sits in third place behind Tennessee who remains undefeated and South Carolina and Ole Miss who each are tied with one loss in second place.

The Tigers will stay on the road as they travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Woman killed on I-10 near Crowder Blvd.
Woman killed in interstate shooting identified
Lakeview armed robbery
‘It’s the beginning of the end for a really fine city’: New Orleans residents fed up with crime uptick

Latest News

Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Tulane forward Kevin Cross scored 17 points in their win over South Florida.
Tulane’s Ron Hunter says forward Kevin Cross is having MVP season
LSU Women's Basketball.
Mulkey’s Tigers move up in AP Top 25 after West Palm Beach Invitational
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) signals a three-point basket against Lipscomb next to center Efton...
LSU moves up to No. 16 ahead of SEC play
Loyola men's hoops update
Loyola Wolf Pack off to a 12-0 start