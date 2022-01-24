Tigers drop one spot to No. 12 in latest AP Top 25 rankings
LSU Women’s Basketball
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team (17-3, 5-2 SEC) dropped one spot from No. 11 to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Jan. 24.
The Tigers played one game this past week, a 73-72 loss to the Florida Gators on Sunday, Jan. 23. Senior Khayla Pointer was the lone Tiger in double figures as she scored a career high 35 points, she finished the game shooting 11-for-27 from the field and 1-for-6 from three and was 12-for-15 from the free throw line.
LSU will stay on the road as they head to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Kim Mulkey’s Tigers are joined by four other Southeastern Conference teams. South Carolina remains at No. 1 followed by Tennessee at No. 4, Georgia at No. 14, and Ole Miss at No. 24.
AP Top 25 Poll:
- South Carolina (17-1)
- Stanford (14-3)
- North Carolina State (18-2)
- Tennessee (18-1)
- Louisville (16-2)
- Indiana (14-2)
- Michigan (16-2)
- Arizona (14-2)
- Texas (14-3)
- Connecticut (11-4)
- Baylor (13-4)
- LSU (17-3)
- Iowa State (16-3)
- Georgia Tech (15-4)
- Georgia (15-4)
- BYU (15-1)
- Maryland (13-6)
- Oklahoma (16-3)
- Oregon (11-5)
- Notre Dame (14-4)
- Duke (13-4)
- Ohio State (15-3)
- Iowa (12-4)
- Ole Miss (17-2)
- Kansas State (15-4)
