BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Tigers drop one spot to No. 12 in latest AP Top 25 rankings

LSU Women’s Basketball
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against...
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Texas A&M on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team (17-3, 5-2 SEC) dropped one spot from No. 11 to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Jan. 24.

The Tigers played one game this past week, a 73-72 loss to the Florida Gators on Sunday, Jan. 23. Senior Khayla Pointer was the lone Tiger in double figures as she scored a career high 35 points, she finished the game shooting 11-for-27 from the field and 1-for-6 from three and was 12-for-15 from the free throw line.

LSU will stay on the road as they head to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: No. 11 LSU drops hard fought game to Florida 73-72

Kim Mulkey’s Tigers are joined by four other Southeastern Conference teams. South Carolina remains at No. 1 followed by Tennessee at No. 4, Georgia at No. 14, and Ole Miss at No. 24.

AP Top 25 Poll:

  1. South Carolina (17-1)
  2. Stanford (14-3)
  3. North Carolina State (18-2)
  4. Tennessee (18-1)
  5. Louisville (16-2)
  6. Indiana (14-2)
  7. Michigan (16-2)
  8. Arizona (14-2)
  9. Texas (14-3)
  10. Connecticut (11-4)
  11. Baylor (13-4)
  12. LSU (17-3)
  13. Iowa State (16-3)
  14. Georgia Tech (15-4)
  15. Georgia (15-4)
  16. BYU (15-1)
  17. Maryland (13-6)
  18. Oklahoma (16-3)
  19. Oregon (11-5)
  20. Notre Dame (14-4)
  21. Duke (13-4)
  22. Ohio State (15-3)
  23. Iowa (12-4)
  24. Ole Miss (17-2)
  25. Kansas State (15-4)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Woman killed on I-10 near Crowder Blvd.
Woman killed in interstate shooting identified
Lakeview armed robbery
‘It’s the beginning of the end for a really fine city’: New Orleans residents fed up with crime uptick

Latest News

Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Tulane forward Kevin Cross scored 17 points in their win over South Florida.
Tulane’s Ron Hunter says forward Kevin Cross is having MVP season
LSU Women's Basketball.
Mulkey’s Tigers move up in AP Top 25 after West Palm Beach Invitational
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) signals a three-point basket against Lipscomb next to center Efton...
LSU moves up to No. 16 ahead of SEC play
Loyola men's hoops update
Loyola Wolf Pack off to a 12-0 start