‘Tough pill to swallow;’ Mother of 3 among those killed in Kenner crash

KENNER (WVUE) - At the corner of Airline Highway and Webster Street, only smashed glass, car pieces and broken wood remain after a bloody Saturday evening.

Artist P Town Moe was there to witness the aftermath. He was traveling on the highway toward New Orleans in one of his party busses when he realized there were no street lights on and smoke coming from the scene.

Kenner Police say a 2008 Nissan Armada crashed into a 2007 Dodge Caliber, knocking out an electricity pole that fed power to more than 3,000 customers in the city.

“That truck was wrapped around a pole and the black truck was basically smashed into the truck,” he said.

P Town Moe hopped out to see if he could help anyone in the cars, while first responders tried to clear the scene and an Entergy crew restored power. However, his efforts were too late.

Three people were pronounced deceased at the scene, Kenner Police Chief Michael Glaser said.

The driver of the Nissan Armada was identified as 39-year-old Elvin Torres. He died in the crash but his passenger, Cesar Osegvera, managed to survive in critical condition.

A wrong-way driver caused a fatal crash that killed three people and left another in critical condition Saturday night (Jan. 22) in Kenner, authorities said. (WVUE-Fox 8)

Officials say Torres sped in the wrong direction down Airline Highway and into the Dodge, killing the driver, 67-year-old Willie Harris Jr., and his passenger, 45-year-old Taralyn Session.

Session’s family is still in shock over their loss.

“It’s a real tough pill to swallow because you don’t expect something like this,” younger brother Tavonne Session said.

Taralyn leaves behind three children, one grandchild, and a family that she kept close, including Tavonne.

“She was always the big sister you could just, I guess, call and say anything to,” he said. “She would always make you laugh from anything. If you were having a bad day you could always call her.”

Kenner Police says investigators are looking into the exact cause of the tragedy but suspect that drugs and alcohol were involved in some way.

“We have to wait pending toxicology on the driver,” Glaser said. “If impairment is not established, then a high rate of speed has a lot to do with it.”

Officers also stress that drivers be cautious while on the road and always drive defensively.

Now, the community is rallying together for all families tied to the tragedy.

“These people were loving people. These people had family who cared about them, really cared about them,” P Town Moe said.

Session’s loved ones will hold a prayer vigil for her at the corner of Airline Highway and Webster Street Friday at 6:30 p.m. Her family has also set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.

